May 31, 2018 / 11:03 AM / in 2 hours

Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp on Thursday reported first-quarter same-store sales below analysts’ forecasts, as the discount store chain faced weaker demand for apparel and home products because of cold weather.

Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent in the three months ended May 4, less than the 3.24 percent increase expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar General’s net income rose to $364.9 million or $1.36 per share, from $279.5 million or $1.02 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

