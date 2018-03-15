Dollar General's same-store sales beats estimates

March 15 (Reuters) - Dollar General Inc’s fourth-quarter comparable store sales beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as customers spent more at its stores.

The discount retailer reported a 3.3 percent rise in same-store sales, above the 2.7-percent increased estimated by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $712.2 million, from $414.2 million, benefiting from a $311 million gain due to changes in U.S. tax laws.

Dollar General’s net sales rose to $6.13 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 2, from $6 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)