Dollar Tree beats quarterly sales estimates

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for affordable groceries and other essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose to $6.18 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $5.75 billion a year earlier, beating the average expectation of $6.13 billion, Refinitiv IBES data showed. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)