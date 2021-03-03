Dollar Tree misses holiday-quarter sales estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc missed market estimates for holiday-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand for party supplies and other non-essential products came under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose to $6.77 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30 from $6.32 billion a year earlier, missing estimates of $6.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)