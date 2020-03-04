Company News
March 4, 2020 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar Tree same-store sales miss on Family Dollar weakness

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc reported quarterly same-store sales that missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it struggled to attract shoppers to its Family Dollar stores.

Same-store sales rose 0.4% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, falling short of the analysts’ average estimate of 1.71%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported net income of $123 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.3 billion, or $9.69 per share, mainly due to higher expenses and an impairment charge a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

