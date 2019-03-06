Company News
March 6, 2019 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar Tree's holiday quarter same-store sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as the discount store operator drew more customers to its namesake stores during the holiday season, sending its shares up about 4 percent.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company, which is under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to sell its underperforming Family Dollar business, reported a 2.4 percent rise in same-store sales during the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2.

Analysts on average expected rise in same-store sales of 1.49 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales fell to $6.21 billion from $6.36 billion.

The company also announced it would close about 390 Family Dollar stores, in addition to a planned renovation of 1,000 store. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below