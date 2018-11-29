Dollar Tree's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, hit by weak sales at its Family Dollar business and name-sake brand as a strong economy encouraged customers to upgrade and make their purchases at more premium stores.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 1 percent, compared to analysts’ expectations of a 1.46 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $281.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)