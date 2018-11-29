Company News
November 29, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Dollar Tree's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, hit by weak sales at its Family Dollar business and name-sake brand as a strong economy encouraged customers to upgrade and make their purchases at more premium stores.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 1 percent, compared to analysts’ expectations of a 1.46 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $281.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.