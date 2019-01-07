Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Starboard takes stake in Dollar Tree, seeks sale of Family Dollar

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Monday that it has acquired a 1.7 percent stake in discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc and called for a sale of its underperforming Family Dollar business.

Starboard’s stake accounts for about $370 million in the retailer. The hedge fund also nominated a slate of seven director candidates for election at the company’s 2019 annual meeting, it said in a letter to Dollar Tree.

