2 months ago
Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit
June 7, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 13.9 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers on average spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company's net income rose to C$94.7 million ($70.4 million) or 82 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended April 30, from C$83.2 million or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales climbed 10 percent to C$704.9 million. ($1 = 1.3450 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

