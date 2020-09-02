Canada's Dollarama beats estimates for quarterly sales

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as the Canadian discount retailer benefited from consumers spending more on household and cleaning products.

Net sales rose to C$1.01 billion ($772.82 million) in the second quarter from C$946.4 million a year earlier, compared with Wall Street expectations of C$975.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings narrowed to C$142.5 million in the quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$143.2 million. ($1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)