Canada's Dollarama beats estimates for sales

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, as customers largely staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spent more on Halloween decorations and household essentials.

Net sales rose to C$1.06 billion ($829 million) in the quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$947.6 million a year earlier, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of C$994.9 million. ($1 = 1.2778 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)