Company News
December 4, 2019 / 12:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada's Dollarama beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc’s quarterly same-store sales growth came ahead of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as shoppers spent more at its stores.

Sales at stores open for at least 13 months rose 5.3% in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, beating the average analyst estimate of 3.84%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 9.6% to C$947.6 million ($712.43 million).

$1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

