Canada's Dollarama beats sales estimates on strong demand for Halloween items

FILE PHOTO: A Dollarama store is pictured in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) -Dollarama Inc beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, as customers largely staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic spent more on Halloween decorations and household essentials.

Demand for discounted items and economy packs has been strong due to high unemployment and a decline in household income in several major economies, with hunkered-down consumers buying more low-priced seasonal items.

The company’s U.S. counterparts Dollar General and Dollar Tree have signaled a strong start to the holiday selling season even as analysts have said fewer Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings could hit overall retail sales.

Dollarama said it would pay bonuses to its over 26,000 store employees as of Dec. 9 for keeping its outlets open throughout the pandemic, with full-time employees getting C$300 ($234.56) and part-time workers receiving C$200.

It also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 6.8% to C$0.047 per common share.

Net sales rose to C$1.06 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$947.6 million a year earlier, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of C$994.9 million.

Comparable store sales jumped 7.1% as consumers bought more items per visit.

Net earnings rose to C$161.9 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share from C$138.6 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2790 Canadian dollars)