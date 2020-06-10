Canada's Dollarama posts 2.4% decrease in quarterly same-store sales

June 10 (Reuters) - Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc posted a 2.4% decrease in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hit by store closures and a slowdown in traffic due to public-health measures directing Canadians to stay home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Montreal-based Dollarama said net income fell to C$86.1 million ($64.3 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 3, from C$103.5 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$844.8 million from C$828 million.($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)