Company News
December 6, 2018

Canada's Dollarama posts 2.7 pct rise in third-quarter profit

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store chain Dollarama Inc reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as customers spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company’s net income rose to C$133.5 million ($99.5 million), or 41 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from C$130.1 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$864.3 million from C$810.6 million. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

