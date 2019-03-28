Company News
Canada's Dollarama reports 6 percent rise in quarterly profit

March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, as shoppers spent more at its dollar stores.

The retailer’s comparable store sales for the fourth quarter rose 2.6 percent.

The Montreal-based company’s net income for the quarter rose to C$171.98 million ($128.1 million), or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 3, from C$162.83 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 13 percent to C$1.06 billion.

$1 = 1.3423 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

