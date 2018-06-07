FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in 2 hours

Canada's Dollarama reports 7.3 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s dollar-store chain Dollarama Inc on Thursday reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more at its stores during the Easter holiday. Net income rose to C$101.6 million ($78.46 million), or $92 cents per share in the first quarter ended April 29, from C$94.7 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$756.1 million from C$704.9 million.

$1 = 1.2953 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

