Dollarama misses sales estimates

June 9 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as the discount store chain reeled from fresh restrictions in certain Canadian provinces due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Sales rose to C$954.2 million ($789.97 million) in the first quarter, from C$844.8 million a year earlier. Analysts expected a figure of C$963 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 1.2079 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)