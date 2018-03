March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar store chain Dollarama Inc reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by an increase in comparable sales as shoppers spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company’s net earnings rose to C$162.8 million, or C$1.45 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 29, from C$146.1 million, or C$1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9.8 pct to C$938.1 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)