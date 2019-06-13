Company News
June 13, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dollarama reports 2% rise in first-quarter profit

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store operator Dollarama Inc reported a nearly 2% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as more customers shopped at its stores.

The Montreal-based company said net income rose to C$103.5 million ($77.8 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from C$101.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$828 million from C$756.1 million. ($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below