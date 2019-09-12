Company News
September 12, 2019 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollarama reports 2% rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 2% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher comparable-store sales and opening of new stores.

The Montreal-based company’s net income rose to C$143.2 million ($108.61 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from C$140.4 million, or 42 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$946.4 million from C$868.5 million. ($1 = C$1.3185) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

