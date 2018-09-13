Dollarama's 2nd-qtr profit rises 7.6 pct

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canadian discount store chain Dollarama Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday driven by an increase in comparable sales as customers spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company’s net income rose to C$141.8 million ($109.05 million), or 43 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from C$131.8 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$868.5 million from C$812.5 million. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)