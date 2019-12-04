UPDATE 1-New products, strong Halloween boost Dollarama sales

(Adds profit comparison, forecast)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc’s quarterly same-store sales growth came ahead of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as the Canadian dollar-store operator benefited from a longer Halloween shopping period and new product launches.

The company has been pouring money into expanding its online business for bulk ordering, and adding new items, particularly household goods and food items to boost sales.

Dollarama, which is opening stores throughout Canada, also bought a controlling stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity that operates in Colombia, Guatemala, and El Salvador this year.

Sales at Dollarama stores open for at least 13 months rose 5.3% in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, beating the average analyst estimate of 3.84%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Three extra days during the quarter, comprising Halloween shopping period, also boosted sales, the company said.

Net sales rose 9.6% to C$947.6 million ($712.43 million) with average check-out bill at Dollarama stores rising 2.8%.

Dollarama said it now expects full-year comparable sales to grow in the range of 4% to 4.5% compared with the prior range between 3.5% and 4.5%.

Net income in the third quarter rose to C$138.6 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, from C$132.1 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate by 2 cents.