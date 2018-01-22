FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Publishing
January 22, 2018 / 1:20 AM / in an hour

Fairfax Media spinoff Domain says CEO to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Real estate classifieds company Domain Holdings Australia Ltd said on Monday that its chief executive, Antony Catalano, had decided to step down, citing personal reasons.

The Fairfax Media spinoff said in a statement that a domestic and international search had started for Catalano’s successor, and that Chairman Nick Falloon would act as executive chairman in the interim.

The company also said that it expects revenue growth of 13 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Malcolm Foster)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.