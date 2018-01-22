UPDATE 1-Two months since listing, Fairfax Media spinoff Domain says CEO to resign

(Adds context, share movement)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Real estate classifieds company Domain Holdings Australia Ltd said on Monday that its chief executive, Antony Catalano, had decided to step down for personal reasons, sending its stock sliding 11 percent.

The Fairfax Media spinoff said in a statement that a domestic and international search had started for Catalano’s successor, and that Domain’s leadership would report to Chairman Nick Falloon, who would act as executive chairman in the interim.

Catalano, who had spent about four years in the role, resigned to spend more time with his family, the statement said.

The company’s stock had risen about 10 percent since it was listed on the Australian exchange two months ago.

Domain said it expects revenue growth of 13 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Malcolm Foster)