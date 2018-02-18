FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 9:56 PM / a day ago

Australia's Domain Holdings clocks half-year loss as expenses weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian property classifieds website Domain Holdings Australia Ltd said on Monday that it made a loss in its first half as a jump in expenses weighed on earnings.

The statutory net loss after tax was A$3.4 million ($2.69 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said in its first earnings update since being spun off by newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd in November.

The company did not provide an interim profit forecast in its listing prospectus and there were no analyst estimates available.

$1 = 1.2655 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Adrian Croft

