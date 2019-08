Aug 16 (Reuters) - Real estates classifieds company Domain Holdings Australia Ltd on Friday posted a 29.3% fall in annual underlying profit, hurt by the sharpest property downturn in a generation.

Underlying net profit after tax for the year ended June 30 fell to A$37.4 million ($25.33 million) from A$52.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.4765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)