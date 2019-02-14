CORRECTED-Domain Holdings Australia's earnings slip 14.2 pct, print business suffers

(Corrects half-year underlying profit currency in the second paragraph to Australian dollar and not U.S. dollar.)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Property classifieds platform Domain Holdings Australia on Friday said its underlying earnings slumped 14.2 percent in the first half amid a sharp drop in its print and media business.

Domain’s underlying net profit, which excludes one-time charges, came in at A$21.1 million ($14.99 million) for the first half, down 14.2 percent compared to net profit of A$24.7 million last year.

The company also announced an interim dividend of 2 cents per share, down from 4 cents per share a year ago. ($1 = 1.4081 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Diane Craft)