Judge tosses lawsuit over alleged safety defect in RV refrigerators

A federal judge in Miami has denied class status for a lawsuit alleging that Dometic, a Swedish maker of appliances for recreational vehicles, sold over a million defective refrigerators in the United States that can leak gas, creating fire risks.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Scola said the plaintiffs did not show how they can identify class members, since Dometic sells the refrigerators to RV manufacturers and dealers and does not have records of the consumers who buy the RVs. To certify a class, plaintiffs must show they have a manageable process for identifying class members, and they failed to do that, Scola said.

