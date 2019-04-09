Germany's Domicil Real Estate plans stock market listing

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Domicil Real Estate Group is planning a stock market listing to reap funds for its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it has brought in former Patrizia manager Matthias Moser as an advisor.

“Together with Matthias Moser, we will explore an initial public offering in coming months,” Khaled Kaissar, managing partner at the residential real estate company, said in a statement.

Domicil as of February has assets worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) under management and employs 89 staff. The company said it will shortly mandate banks to organise the listing. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tassilo Hummel)