July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, said on Monday it would be bought by The Washington Companies for $1.2 billion.

Washington Companies will acquire all of Dominion's outstanding common shares for $14.25 per share in cash, higher than its earlier offer of $13.50 per share. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)