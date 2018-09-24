FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dominion Energy to sell power station stakes for $1.32 bln

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy said on Monday it plans to sell two power stations and a 25 percent interest in a hydroelectric power plant for $1.32 billion.

The company said its Fairless power station in Pennsylvania and the Manchester Street power station in Rhode Island will be sold to Starwood Energy for $1.23 billion in cash.

Dominion also said based on strong interest from third parties, it will continue to evaluate its 50 percent interest in the Blue Racer Midstream joint venture. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

