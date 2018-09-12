4th Circuit says Dominion did not violate Clean Water Act

Virginia-based Dominion Energy did not violate the U.S. Clean Water Act when arsenic from coal ash pits at its now-closed power plant in the state migrated into groundwater, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision that found the power company liable for Clean Water Act violations as alleged by the Sierra Club in a 2015 lawsuit.

