FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 12, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

4th Circuit says Dominion did not violate Clean Water Act

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Virginia-based Dominion Energy did not violate the U.S. Clean Water Act when arsenic from coal ash pits at its now-closed power plant in the state migrated into groundwater, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision that found the power company liable for Clean Water Act violations as alleged by the Sierra Club in a 2015 lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NBqmt3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.