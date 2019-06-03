Dominion Energy project over the historic James River wins reprieve from D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday rescinded its March 1 order to vacate a permit that allowed Dominion Energy to construct 17 high-voltage transmission towers over the historic James River in Virginia, holding instead that the appropriate remedy should be determined by a lower court.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia granted petitions for rehearing by Dominion and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which want the permit to remain in place while the Corps prepares an Environmental Impact Statement the court ordered in March.

