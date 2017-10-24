Judge rejects bid to halt Dominion Energy transmission line

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has rejected a bid by three conservation and preservation groups to block construction of a transmission line by Dominion Energy through a popular Virginia historic region.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said the groups have not shown that they would be irreparably harmed if construction proceeds while their lawsuits opposing the project proceed in court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h3UjR4