Susman Godfrey joins Dominion legal team in defamation cases

Dominion Voting Systems, which is now waging four multi-billion defamation lawsuits in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, is beefing up its legal team with a group of attorneys from Susman Godfrey.

The Susman Godfrey team, led by partners Justin Nelson, Stephen Shackelford and Davida Brook, will work alongside Clare Locke, which Dominion retained for its lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell, the chief executive of My Pillow Inc.

