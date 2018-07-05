Judge rejects bid to halt electrical towers near Jamestown

A federal judge has rejected a conservation group’s bid to temporarily block construction of transmission towers near historic Jamestown, saying the group did not show that views of the famous site will be permanently harmed if work proceeds.

In a decision on Tuesday in Washington D.C. federal court, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth rejected attempts by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to delay the 17 towers across the James River in Virginia while an appeals court considers its objections to the project.

