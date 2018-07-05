FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 5, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects bid to halt electrical towers near Jamestown

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected a conservation group’s bid to temporarily block construction of transmission towers near historic Jamestown, saying the group did not show that views of the famous site will be permanently harmed if work proceeds.

In a decision on Tuesday in Washington D.C. federal court, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth rejected attempts by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to delay the 17 towers across the James River in Virginia while an appeals court considers its objections to the project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KR3Wzq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.