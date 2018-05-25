FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge tosses lawsuits over power line near historic Jamestown

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed two lawsuits by parks and historic preservation groups trying to block construction of an overhead transmission line by Virginia’s Dominion Energy through the state’s popular Jamestown historic region.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth rejected arguments by the groups that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately study the impacts of the project before issuing a permit for it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s8YGQo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
