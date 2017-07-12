FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit seeks to block Dominion project in Virginia's Historic Triangle
July 12, 2017 / 9:15 PM / a month ago

Lawsuit seeks to block Dominion project in Virginia's Historic Triangle

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The National Parks Conservation Association has sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers challenging a permit granted to Virginia-based Dominion Energy for a transmission line through a popular historic region in the state.

Filed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the transmission line will cut through or very near dozens of important national park sites, historic properties and battlefields in the center of the Historic Triangle, a group of colonial communities including the country's first permanent English settlement, Jamestown.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uadNva

