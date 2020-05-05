Dominion confirms $8 bln Atlantic Coast natgas pipe cost, early 2022 in service

May 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc confirmed on Tuesday its previous cost and schedule estimates for the roughly $8 billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina that is expected to enter service in early 2022.

That cost and schedule, however, depends on the company being allowed to cut trees along the pipeline’s proposed route during the upcoming November 2020-March 2021 tree cutting season, Dominion Chief Executive Thomas Farrell told analysts on a call after the company released its first quarter earnings. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino,)