Dominion Diamond says working diligently on sales process

June 13 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond, which put itself up for sale in March, is working "diligently" on this process and will share news with the market when it has any, Chairman Jim Gowans said, speaking on a conference call about the company's earnings results.

Gowans said the company would not comment further on the sales process. Dominion is the world's third largest diamond producer by market value and owns the Ekati mine and a stake, along with partner Rio Tinto , in the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)