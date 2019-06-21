Corrections News
CORRECTED-UK's Domino's eyes Europe chief of Aussie Domino's as next CEO - Sky News (June 20)

(In June 20 item, corrects throughout to say UK’s Domino’s to replace its CEO with Europe CEO of Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises)

June 20 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc is expected to replace Chief Executive Officer David Wild with the head of the European business at Domino’s Pizza Enterprises , Sky News reported on Thursday.

Andrew Rennie, the chief executive for Europe at Domino's Pizza Enterprises, which is a separately listed franchisee in Australia, has been identified as the leading candidate to take over from Wild, Sky News said bit.ly/2ZC1qUK.

Shares of the company were trading up 8% at 275 pence at 1444 GMT. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

