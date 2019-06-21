Domino's Pizza Enterprises' Europe CEO says is committed to firm

June 21 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd’s Europe head said on Friday he was “invested” in the Australian-based franchisee, after a media report said he could leave to become the CEO of Domino’s UK-based franchisee.

“As a senior executive in this business, and a significant holder of DMP shares, I am invested in our future,” Andrew Rennie, chief executive officer of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises in Europe, said in a statement released by the Australia-based Domino’s.

Sky News reported on Thursday that the frontrunner to replace David Wild, outgoing CEO of Domino’s Pizza Group Plc , is Rennie.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the largest franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand outside the United States, while Domino’s Pizza Group holds the master franchise for the United Kingdom and Ireland. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)