June 20 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc is expected to replace Chief Executive Officer David Wild with its European head, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Andrew Rennie, the chief executive for Europe at Domino's Pizza Enterprises, has been identified as the leading candidate to take over from Wild, Sky News said bit.ly/2ZC1qUK.

Shares of the company were trading up 8% at 275 pence at 1444 GMT. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)