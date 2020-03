March 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company Domino’s Pizza Group on Tuesday named former Costa Coffee Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul as its top boss replacing David Wild, whose departure was announced last year.

Paul, who led Costa Coffee from 2016 to 2019 ahead of its 3.9 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) sale to Coca-Cola last year, will join Domino's on May 1. (reut.rs/3bHWqUB) ($1 = 0.8093 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)