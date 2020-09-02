UK's Domino's appoints Neil Smith as permanent CFO

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group on Wednesday appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith to the role on a permanent basis to replace David Bauernfeind, who died in a snorkelling accident last year.

Britain’s largest pizza delivery chain also appointed former Taco Bell CFO Natalia Barsegiyan and Lynn Fordham, managing partner of private equity firm Larchpoint Capital, to the board as independent non-executive directors.