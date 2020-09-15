UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group said on Tuesday it was creating 5,000 new jobs in the UK, including chefs and delivery drivers, on top of the 6,000 jobs it had created since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s largest pizza delivery chain also said it would launch over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales as part of the Kickstart scheme in the UK.