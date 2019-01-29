Domino's Pizza Group sees FY pretax profit at lower range of consensus

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group said on Tuesday it expects full-year underlying pretax profit at the lower end of a consensus range, despite selling a record number of pizzas on the Friday before Christmas.

Domino’s Pizza, a franchise of U.S. company Domino’s Pizza Inc, also said it expects its international operations, which includes countries such as Germany and Luxembourg, to break even in 2019.

Underlying pretax profit was previously expected to be between 93.9 million pounds and 98.2 million pounds ($129.15 million - $123.50 million), the company said. It reported underlying pretax profit of 96.2 million pounds in 2017.

($1 = 0.7603 pounds)