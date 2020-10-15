Sales at UK's Domino's Pizza surge on online demand, lower tax rate

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group said on Thursday it expects 2020 profit to be in line with the market view as a lower tax rate and higher online orders helped it post a 19% jump in third-quarter sales.

The United Kingdom’s largest pizza delivery chain said UK and Ireland system sales rose to 342.1 million pounds ($444.90 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from 288.2 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7689 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)