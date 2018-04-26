FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Domino's Group sales pick pace in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza Group said first-quarter sales were up 18.3 percent as strong trading around New Year and Easter period helped offset the impact of unusually colder weather.

Domino’s, which has 1,054 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said group system sales in the 13 weeks to April 1 rose to 311.1 million pounds ($433.6 million).

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 7 percent in the quarter, picking pace from 4.8 percent growth seen in 2017. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

